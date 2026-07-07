Turkish defense firms to take key roles in NATO programs covering drones, air defense, munitions, satellites ,and space, says Defense Industries Secretariat head Haluk Gorgun

Türkiye’s defense industry offers agile, proven capacity for NATO deterrence: Defense industries chief Turkish defense firms to take key roles in NATO programs covering drones, air defense, munitions, satellites ,and space, says Defense Industries Secretariat head Haluk Gorgun

Türkiye’s defense exports reached $11B over past 12 months, with 56% of last year’s exports going to NATO and EU countries, says Gorgun

Türkiye’s defense industry is ready to contribute to NATO’s deterrence architecture with its agile production capacity, proven systems, and long-term cooperation model, the head of the country’s Defense Industries Secretariat said on Tuesday.

Speaking to Anadolu on the sidelines of the NATO Defense Industry Forum in Ankara, held as part of this week’s landmark NATO summit, Haluk Gorgun said Türkiye is seen as a reliable partner in the defense industry due to its past experience and delivery record.

“We believe everyone knows from many previous experiences that we are a reliable partner and working partner. Therefore, we think they will consider this as an opportunity,” Gorgun said.

“Of course, different countries may have different views and different political approaches, but if a truly strong deterrence mechanism is to be established, Türkiye’s agile approach and existing infrastructure need to be utilized,” he added.

Ankara hosts forum as main NATO event

Gorgun said the idea of holding a defense industry forum under NATO first emerged at the 2023 NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, its foundations were laid in Washington in 2024, and the groundwork for making it permanent was laid at last year’s summit in The Hague.

“This year, for the first time, the Defense Industry Forum is being held as a main event in Ankara (at this week’s summit),” he said, stressing the importance of establishing it in the Turkish capital as a regular NATO summit event.

Gorgun said Türkiye has built a strong defense industry infrastructure over the past two decades under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, adding that Turkish firms now operate across the land, naval, air, space, and underwater domains.

“Türkiye is among the countries whose defense industry exports, infrastructure, and production capabilities are growing the fastest,” he said.

Citing the latest export figures, Gorgun said Türkiye’s defense exports grew around 30% over the past 12 months to reach $11 billion.

“Türkiye is now a country capable of exporting an average of $800 million to $1 billion a month,” he said, adding that the country’s mature platforms and high-value subsystems have played a key role in this rise.

Gorgun said Türkiye not only offers technical products and cost-effective solutions to friendly and allied countries, but also long-term business models.

“This has made Türkiye the 11th-largest defense industry exporter in the world,” he said.

Turkish firms to take part in NATO projects

Following launches and signing ceremonies for high-visibility programs at the forum, Gorgun said procurement contracts worth around $70 billion were introduced in areas including drone systems, air defense systems, ammunition, satellites, and space.

He said Turkish companies including Roketsan, Aselsan, STM, and TUBITAK Space will assume significant responsibilities in these programs.

Türkiye’s ability to produce solutions for almost every system needed by security forces across the land, sea, air, space, and underwater domains, while maintaining high domestic production rates, has drawn attention, Gorgun said.

“This level of development and readiness can contribute to NATO membership and the spirit of alliance,” he said.

Gorgun also said Türkiye added to the program promotion of its KIZILELMA unmanned combat aircraft, which is expected to play a role in future battlefields.

'We are ready to work together'

On the potential role of the Turkish defense industry as a driving force in NATO’s deterrence architecture, Gorgun said Türkiye has fulfilled its responsibilities in the past and will continue to do so.

“We have a technology and industry that closely follows threats in newly emerging hot conflict environments and the offensive equipment used in these areas, develops solutions for them, and has systems that have proven themselves in the field,” he said.

He said Türkiye’s defense industry benefits from a young, dynamic workforce, with an average age of 34, strong engineering skills, openness to innovation and serial production capacity.

“Allies, NATO member countries, and European Union member countries see this preparation,” Gorgun said.

He added that 56% of Türkiye’s defense exports last year went to NATO and EU member countries.

Gorgun also noted that NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte visited Turkish defense companies twice and that comprehensive presentations on Türkiye’s defense capabilities and cooperation opportunities were made both in Ankara and Brussels.

“We are ready to work together,” he said.