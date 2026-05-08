SAHA 2026 expo in Istanbul sees 182 agreements signed, generating $8B in business volume, including $6B in export-oriented deals, says Turkish president

Türkiye’s defense industry now trusted, preferred ecosystem worldwide, says President Erdogan SAHA 2026 expo in Istanbul sees 182 agreements signed, generating $8B in business volume, including $6B in export-oriented deals, says Turkish president

Türkiye’s defense industry has become a trusted and preferred ecosystem attracting high demand not only in its region but worldwide, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday.

Speaking at the SAHA EXPO 2026 International Defense and Aerospace Exhibition in Istanbul, Erdogan said Türkiye has “proudly written its name” among countries whose star is shining globally in defense, aviation, and space technology.

“Behind this picture of success are undoubtedly decades of effort, the dedication of more than 100,000 sons of this nation who work day and night with a devoted spirit, the support of our people and the will of our state,” he said.

Erdogan said the fair, held for the fifth time this year, was crowned with new records, agreements, and cooperation.

A total of 1,763 companies, including 1,500 domestic firms, took part in the fair, while 203 products with new features were unveiled for the first time, he said.

He added that 192 official delegations and 108 procurement delegations had the opportunity to make direct contact with the sector.

“With 182 agreements signed at the fair, a total business volume of $8 billion was reached,” Erdogan said, adding that $6 billion of this consisted of export-oriented agreements.

“When we look at the whole picture, what we see is exactly this: The Turkish defense industry has become an ecosystem that is in demand, trusted, closely followed and preferred not only in its region but also worldwide,” he said.

-Banner year for defense and aviation exports

Erdogan said Türkiye’s defense and aviation exports also maintained their strong momentum this year.

“There was a 28% increase in the first four months of 2026 compared to the same period last year. We carried out $2.871 billion in exports in the first four months,” he said.

Erdogan also praised SAHA Istanbul, describing it as Europe’s largest defense and aviation cluster with more than 1,300 member companies and the active participation of 30 universities.

“We will continue working without stopping until we reach the goal of a fully independent Türkiye in the defense industry,” he said.

Turkish firms are showcasing their newest cutting-edge products at the five-day SAHA 2026 at the Istanbul Expo Center, set to conclude on Saturday. The event is organized by Türkiye’s and Europe’s largest defense, aviation, and space industry cluster, with Anadolu serving as its global communications partner.