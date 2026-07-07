Türkiye’s defense industries chief holds talks at NATO Ankara summit Haluk Gorgun meets senior officials from Spain, Poland, Japan on sidelines of Defense Industry Forum

Türkiye’s Defense Industries Secretary Haluk Gorgun held on Tuesday talks with senior officials from Spain, Poland and Japan on the sidelines of NATO summit's Defense Industry Forum in Ankara.

Gorgun said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal that he met Spain’s Deputy Defense Minister Maria-Amparo Valcarce and National Armaments Director Lt. Gen. Miguel Ivorra Ruiz, Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, and Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi.

The meetings addressed steps to strengthen cooperation in the defense industry, according to Gorgun. “We will continue to develop our cooperation with our allies and friendly countries on the basis of mutual trust and in line with our common interests,” he said.