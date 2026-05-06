Sector exports rose 28% in January-April, after exceeding $10B for first time last year, Turkish trade minister says at SAHA 2026 in Istanbul

Türkiye’s defense, aviation exports in first 4 months of 2026 top $2.8B Sector exports rose 28% in January-April, after exceeding $10B for first time last year, Turkish trade minister says at SAHA 2026 in Istanbul

Türkiye’s defense and aviation exports in the first four months of the year topped $2.8 billion, jumping 28% from the same period last year, the nation’s trade minister said Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters at the SAHA 2026 International Defense and Aerospace Exhibition in Istanbul, Omer Bolat said Türkiye’s defense and aviation exports had climbed from $248 million over the past two decades to $10.05 billion last year alone.

“This year, we have a 28% increase in the first four months. We topped $2.8 billion,” Bolat said, adding that last year the sector passed the $10 billion export threshold for the first time.

The fair, organized by SAHA Istanbul -- Türkiye’s and Europe’s largest industrial cluster in the defense, aviation, and space sectors -- is being held with Anadolu as its global communication partner. It runs through Saturday.

Bolat described SAHA 2026 as one of Türkiye’s most advanced fairs in industry and technology, saying the event showcases the country’s strongest products in industry, technology, science, and telecommunications.

He said the fair, which has “prestigious fair” status supported by the Trade Ministry, has filled its entire exhibition area of 100,000 square meters (over 1 million square feet).

Some 8,000 professional visitors from abroad registered for the event, while more than 100 delegations are holding procurement talks, Bolat said.

“More than $10 billion in contracts are expected to be signed by our companies. This is a very valuable fair for the Turkish industry, defense industry, and aviation industry,” he said.

Strong demand for Turkish defense and aviation products

Bolat said Türkiye’s defense and aviation ecosystem includes 3,500 companies and nearly 100,000 highly qualified workers and research and development personnel.

He added that the sector has a project backlog worth $100 billion and contributes $20 billion to Türkiye’s national income.

“Major brand organizations in the main structure have thousands of companies below them producing products. In this sense, Türkiye is ensuring a brain gain to our country from abroad,” he said.

Bolat also said there is strong foreign demand for Turkish defense and aviation products.

He said he met Stephen Fuhr, Canada’s minister of state for defense procurement, who visited the fair with a full delegation, adding: “He said they came here to increase cooperation with Türkiye in defense and aviation, both at the government level and company level.”

Military officials, procurement executives, and experts from many countries are attending the fair, Bolat said.

He said Türkiye exported $3.7 billion worth of rockets, missiles, and smart munitions last year, as well as $2.1 billion worth of unmanned aerial vehicles.

Türkiye is also strong in land vehicles and has made progress in areas including air defense systems and “Steel Dome”-type systems, Bolat said.

