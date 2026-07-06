Around 2,500 journalists expected in Ankara as facility offers 1,800 workstations, more than 100 live broadcast positions, and extensive press infrastructure

Türkiye readied International Media Center for NATO summit in capital Around 2,500 journalists expected in Ankara as facility offers 1,800 workstations, more than 100 live broadcast positions, and extensive press infrastructure

An International Media Center has been prepared at the Presidential Nation's Library for journalists covering this week’s NATO summit in the Turkish capital Ankara, featuring 1,800 workstations, 40 editing rooms, and more than 100 live broadcast positions, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

The summit this Tuesday and Wednesday is bringing together around 2,500 journalists, television crews, photojournalists, digital media representatives, and international broadcasters from around the world in Ankara.

The directorate said a NATO task force has been established to oversee media and broadcasting operations, accreditation procedures, promotional activities, crisis communications, and public diplomacy efforts throughout the summit.

A total of 850 personnel will be deployed, including 500 staffers assigned to summit venues and another 350 working on side events and crisis communication activities.

The International Media Center includes 1,800 workstations, 40 editing rooms, more than 100 live broadcast positions – including 54 permanent locations – 11 press conference halls (the largest accommodating up to 500 people), interview areas, studios, press mixers, directional signage, and information and broadcast screens.

Planning and infrastructure work for the media center was done in coordination with the Presidency's Administrative Affairs Department.

Public broadcaster TRT will provide international coverage of the summit using 96 cameras, 18 live broadcast vehicles, and 26 broadcasting locations.

During the summit week, promotional campaigns will also be held across 4,434 outdoor communication points in Ankara with several different themes, the directorate said.

*Writing by Gizem Nisa Demir in Istanbul