'What we are witnessing is the rise of a new axis,' says Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli amid opposition's rising criticism of Netanyahu over new US-Iran deal

'Türkiye-Qatar-Pakistan axis is worrying,' says Israeli Cabinet minister 'What we are witnessing is the rise of a new axis,' says Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli amid opposition's rising criticism of Netanyahu over new US-Iran deal

The "Türkiye-Qatar-Pakistan axis is worrying" for Tel Aviv, an Israeli Cabinet minister said on Wednesday.

"What we are witnessing is the rise of a new axis," Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli said in remarks to Israel's 103 FM radio, adding that the three countries helped shape the recently announced deal between the US and Iran.

“The emerging agreement is concerning, and the least of my concerns is the rehabilitation of the Iranian economy,” he added.

His comments came amid sharp criticism in Israel of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who opposition figures accuse of failure, saying that US President Donald Trump excluded him from negotiations with Iran on ending the war.

Washington and Tehran reached a temporary truce on April 8 through Pakistani mediation before announcing a framework agreement on Monday to end the conflict. The accord is expected to be formally signed in Switzerland on Friday.

Israeli government ministers have publicly expressed their opposition to the agreement.

There was no immediate response from Türkiye, Qatar, Pakistan to Chikli's remarks.

The three countries have supported diplomatic solutions to settle the US-Iran conflict and efforts to promote regional stability.

*Writing by Serdar Dincel