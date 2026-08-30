Türkiye mobilized all resources after passenger ship capsize off Northern Cyprus: President Erdogan 237 passengers and crew rescued, 7 killed, search for missing continues uninterrupted, says Turkish president

Türkiye has mobilized all available resources after the capsizing of a passenger ship sailing from Kyrenia to Mersin’s Tasucu port, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday.

In a statement on Turkish social media platform NSosyal, Erdogan offered his well wishes to the Turkish nation and Turkish Cypriot people over the accident.

“Immediately after the accident, we launched extensive search and rescue operations in cooperation with the authorities of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus,” he said.

“As a result of these efforts, 237 passengers and crew members were rescued safely, while unfortunately seven of our brothers and sisters lost their lives,” Erdogan added.

He said efforts to reach those still missing were continuing uninterrupted, expressing hope for positive news from the search operations.

“We are also closely following this process, for which we have mobilized all the resources of our state,” Erdogan said.

He extended condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and offered his well wishes to those rescued.