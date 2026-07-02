Türkiye, Kyrgyzstan pledge deeper strategic cooperation, call for diplomacy in regional crises Ankara, Bishkek seek to expand trade to $5B, boost connectivity, support diplomatic solutions to regional conflicts

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Wednesday said Türkiye and Kyrgyzstan are committed to deepening their strategic partnership and share common positions on many regional and international issues, including efforts to end ongoing conflicts through diplomacy.

Speaking at a joint press conference with his Kyrgyz counterpart Jeenbek Kulubayev following the seventh meeting of the Türkiye-Kyrgyzstan Joint Strategic Planning Group in Ankara, Fidan said cooperation between the two fraternal countries continues to strengthen steadily.

He congratulated Kyrgyzstan on its election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the 2027-2028 term, describing it as a "historic success and victory" for the Central Asian country.

Fidan said the two sides reviewed progress on goals set during the latest meeting of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council and signed a cooperation program between their foreign ministries for 2027-2028.

"Our cooperation should proceed in a more planned, programmatic and structural manner," he said.

Bilateral trade

He recalled that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Kyrgyz counterpart Sadyr Japarov have set a bilateral trade target of $5 billion and noted that around 350 Turkish companies currently operate in Kyrgyzstan.

Fidan said connectivity, financing and investment were among the main issues discussed during the meeting.

"As we have seen during the recent developments involving Iran, connectivity, cargo transportation and the delivery of materials and products are truly matters of strategic importance,” he said, adding: “Corridors and connectivity routes are becoming increasingly important.”

He also underlined the importance of the Organization of Turkic States, describing it as the embodiment of the common will of the Turkic world, and said this year's summit of the organization will be hosted by Türkiye in Ankara.

Regional matters

Addressing regional issues, Fidan said the two countries discussed the war between Russia and Ukraine and agreed on the need to stop the conflict and begin comprehensive peace negotiations.

Regarding the recent memorandum between the US and Iran, the Turkish top diplomat said both sides expressed satisfaction with the agreement and discussed its implications for Central Asia.

He also said the Palestinian issue, as well as developments in Gaza, Lebanon and Syria, were discussed.

"(Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu's expansionist policy is a policy that supports chaos, instability, war, tears, destruction and genocide in the region," Fidan said, adding that Ankara continues consultations with its international partners on possible steps to halt these policies.

EU, NATO

Fidan also reiterated that full membership in the EU remains one of Türkiye's strategic goals and said recent contacts with senior EU officials indicate that relations are moving on a more constructive path.

He said the union recognizes both the benefits of Türkiye's transportation infrastructure and the country's strategic role in regional connectivity.

On the NATO summit that Türkiye will host in the capital, Fidan said the gathering once again demonstrates Türkiye's strategic importance and its role within the alliance.

"The fact that it is being held in Türkiye once again reveals and reinforces Türkiye's strategic importance and role within NATO," he said.

Kyrgyz counterpart praises Türkiye's mediation efforts

On his part, Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubayev said he had held "productive and comprehensive" talks with Fidan in an atmosphere of mutual understanding, openness and trust.

He said the two sides discussed concrete steps to deepen bilateral cooperation, particularly in trade, investment, culture, education and transportation.

Kulubayev described the Middle Corridor and railway projects as strategic priorities for Kyrgyzstan and said Bishkek aims to connect the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway to the Middle Corridor, enabling broader access to European and Arab markets through Türkiye.

He also praised Türkiye's diplomatic role in regional crises.

"We always support Türkiye's reform efforts and mediation initiatives,” he stressed, noting that Ankara “plays one of the most important roles in ensuring peace in the region and resolving crises.”

Kulubayev further added that Bishkek seeks to become "a constructive country capable of building bridges between different views and interests" during its upcoming term on the UN Security Council and remains committed to promoting dialogue, cooperation and diplomacy.

*Writing by Merve Berker