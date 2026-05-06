Türkiye, Kenya sign defense cooperation agreement at major Istanbul defense expo

Türkiye and Kenya signed a defense cooperation agreement Wednesday during the SAHA 2026 International Defense and Aerospace Exhibition in Istanbul.

Turkish National Defense Minister Yasar Guler met Kenyan Defense Minister Roselinda Soipan Tuya at the event, where Anadolu is serving as the global communications partner.

Following the meeting at the Istanbul Expo Center, the two ministers signed an agreement aimed at strengthening defense cooperation between the countries.

SAHA 2026, organized by SAHA Istanbul, brings together defense and aerospace companies, procurement officials, military delegations and industry representatives from Türkiye and abroad.

