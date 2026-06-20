Erdogan says deal marks 1st-ever export of Turkish-built warship to NATO, EU member country as Türkiye commissions new naval platforms in Istanbul

Türkiye exports warship to NATO, EU member for 1st time with Romania deal: President Erdogan says deal marks 1st-ever export of Turkish-built warship to NATO, EU member country as Türkiye commissions new naval platforms in Istanbul

Türkiye has exported a warship to a NATO and EU member country for the first time in its history through a sales agreement signed with Romania, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday.

Speaking at the delivery ceremony of the offshore patrol vessel CAm. Roman to the Romanian Naval Forces Command and the commissioning and flag-raising ceremony of Turkish Naval Forces Command platforms at the Istanbul Naval Shipyard Command, Erdogan said the agreement marked a milestone for the country's defense industry.

“With the sales agreement we signed with Romania, Türkiye exports a warship to a NATO and EU member country for the first time in its history,” he said.

Romanian President Nicusor Dan attended the ceremony, where the two leaders also oversaw the commissioning of the Turkish Navy's offshore patrol vessel TCG Kochisar.

Erdogan said the two ships, built at the same shipyard and by the same engineering teams, would contribute to the security of both countries, the Black Sea, the NATO alliance, and regional stability.

Defense industry achievements

Erdogan said the world is undergoing one of its most profound transformations since the Cold War, arguing that countries lacking military strength risk losing influence.

"We are in the middle of an extremely chaotic period where those who are not strong on the ground cannot find a place at the table and may even find themselves on the menu," he said. “Türkiye is one of the countries that recognized the spirit of this new era very early and interpreted it in the most accurate way.”

He said Türkiye's defense industry has become the driving force behind its vision of a "Greater and Stronger Türkiye," despite sanctions, restrictions, and embargoes over the past 23 years.

Erdogan said Türkiye is now the world's 11th-largest defense exporter and recorded a historic $996 million in defense and aerospace exports last month.

He said the country's military shipbuilding industry is experiencing "the most intensive and productive days" in the republic's 103-year history, having exported more than 140 naval platforms worldwide.

"Türkiye is among the countries capable of constructing the highest number of warships simultaneously," the president added.

According to Erdogan, the country is currently building more than 50 warships, including over 15 destined for allied and friendly nations, with more than 80% domestic content across platforms ranging from aircraft carriers and air defense destroyers to frigates, offshore patrol vessels, landing ships, and submarines.

He added that projects involving unmanned naval vehicles are also continuing, with the total value of ongoing naval projects reaching approximately $28 billion (€25 billion).

Defense cooperation with Romania

Erdogan said the challenging global security environment has made closer cooperation among allies increasingly necessary.

"The world's difficult security environment makes it essential for friends and allies to strengthen their cooperation. With this understanding, we consider it our duty to share our defense industry capabilities with friendly countries," he said.

The president described Türkiye-Romania relations as being at their strongest level, recalling that bilateral ties were elevated to a strategic partnership in 2011 and further institutionalized through the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council established in 2024.

"The CAm. Roman corvette is the clearest manifestation of the determination of two allied countries to jointly build the security of the Black Sea and our region," Erdogan said.

He also highlighted trilateral cooperation among Türkiye, Romania, and Bulgaria, particularly in countering naval mines in the Black Sea.

Erdogan noted that the combat management system, search and fire-control radars, sonar systems, and close-in weapon systems aboard the vessels are developed by Turkish defense companies, including ASELSAN, ROKETSAN, HAVELSAN, Makine Kimya, and TUBITAK.

He said the vessel's performance during testing, training, and operational readiness has demonstrated the quality of Turkish-built naval platforms.

Peace through strength

Erdogan said Türkiye's objective is to strengthen peace, justice, stability, and security rather than create tensions.

"Türkiye's aim is not to generate tensions in our region but to strengthen peace, justice, tranquility, and stability," he said.

“We are not seeking crises, chaos, conflict, or confrontation with anyone. We favor strong cooperation based on mutual respect.”

He added that Türkiye has no ambitions regarding the sovereignty or territory of other countries but would not tolerate threats to its own sovereignty or national interests.

"We will never allow anyone to threaten our sovereignty, endanger our country, or harm our interests," Erdogan said.

Erdogan and Dan concluded the ceremony by presenting flags, commissioning certificates, and pennants to the ship commanders after inspecting the honor guard.