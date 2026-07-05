National combat management system enters NATO ally’s inventory for 1st time with its delivery to Romanian Navy

Türkiye enters NATO defense market with delivery of ADVENT naval combat system to Romania National combat management system enters NATO ally’s inventory for 1st time with its delivery to Romanian Navy

Türkiye’s national ADVENT Combat Management System has been exported to a NATO member for the first time after HAVELSAN delivered the naval command-and-control solution to Romania.

HAVELSAN achieved the export through the sale of the CAm.ROMAN corvette to Romania.

Under the export agreement, ADVENT was delivered together with the vessel for use by the Romanian Naval Forces.

The delivery marks the first time ADVENT has entered the inventory of a NATO ally after previous exports to Pakistan, Indonesia, Ukraine, Qatar, Oman, Nigeria, Malaysia and Chile.

The version delivered to Romania is adapted from the ADVENT Combat Management System used by the Turkish Navy to meet Romania’s operational requirements. HAVELSAN said the system’s modular architecture enables it to tailor solutions to different customer needs.

Developed in close cooperation with the Turkish Naval Forces Command, ADVENT was designed with a force-oriented approach that connects multiple platforms through a shared operational picture rather than focusing on a single vessel.

The system integrates operational functions, including threat assessment, decision support, target detection, and weapons and sensor control, providing commanders with enhanced situational awareness and operational effectiveness.

ADVENT also offers interoperability with allied forces through various protocols and can be integrated into platforms ranging from small boats and major surface combatants to land-based command centers and unmanned systems. It is used across surface, underwater and air operations, while its ADVENT ROTA mission management system extends its capabilities to unmanned naval platforms.

Built by Turkish engineers on an infrastructure consisting of millions of lines of code, ADVENT entered service in 2019 aboard the Ada-class corvette TCG Kinaliada. It has since been integrated into an increasing number of platforms, including TCG Ufuk, TCG Anadolu and CAm.ROMAN.

HAVELSAN continues to develop the system through its "ADVENT AI" version, which incorporates artificial intelligence capabilities. The company is preparing to offer different versions of the system to more countries.

The export to Romania is expected to serve as ADVENT’s first step into the NATO market and pave the way for similar cooperation in the future.

The delivery of the corvette also opened the way for the export of other domestically developed defense systems, including the YELKOVAN Electronic Warfare System, developed jointly by HAVELSAN and TUBITAK and first used by the Turkish Navy, as well as the TARGAN 12.7 mm automatic stabilized weapon system developed with UNIROBOTICS.

ADVENT is also expected to attract significant attention during meetings and events showcasing Türkiye’s defense industry capabilities at the Ankara summit, which Türkiye will host Monday and Tuesday.