Agreement to set framework for joint capability development and future cooperation, says Turkish defense industries chief

Türkiye, Egypt sign letter of intent on defense industry cooperation Agreement to set framework for joint capability development and future cooperation, says Turkish defense industries chief

Türkiye and Egypt signed a letter of intent to establish a framework for closer cooperation in the defense industry, Turkish defense industry chief Haluk Gorgun said on Monday.

Gorgun, the secretary of Turkish Defense Industries, hosted Egyptian Defense and Military Production Minister Lt. Gen. Ashraf Salem Zaher and his delegation in the capital Ankara.

The two sides discussed defense industry cooperation opportunities and possible areas for joint capability development, Gorgun said in a statement on US social media platform X. “In this context, we signed a Letter of Intent that will define the framework of our cooperation in the period ahead,” he said.

Gorgun added that deeper defense industry cooperation between Türkiye and Egypt would contribute to regional security and strengthen the capabilities of both countries.

He also thanked Zaher and the Egyptian delegation for what he described as productive discussions.

Earlier in the day, Turkish National Defense Minister Yasar Guler met Zaher, who is also commander-in-chief of the Egyptian Armed Forces.