Türkiye, Egypt, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia welcome US-Iran MoU, reaffirm support for Palestinian statehood

Türkiye, Egypt, Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia welcomed a recent US-Iran memorandum of understanding aimed at easing regional tensions and reaffirmed their support for Palestinian statehood during a meeting of their foreign ministers in Cairo on Sunday.

The ministers met in the Egyptian capital at Egypt's invitation for the fourth consultative meeting of the four-country grouping, known as the R4, according to a joint statement issued by the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

The ministers discussed regional and international developments and emphasized the importance of ongoing consultation and coordination in promoting peace, security, stability, and prosperity throughout the Middle East and the wider region, said the statement issued following the R4 meeting.

They welcomed the signing of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the US and Iran on June 18, describing it as "a constructive step towards de-escalation and towards ending a conflict which posed significant risks to regional security and stability, as well as to energy markets, international maritime routes, global supply chains, and international trade."

The four ministers commended regional and international efforts that facilitated the memorandum of understanding and stressed the importance of fully implementing the parties' commitments.

‘Lasting, verifiable, and mutually acceptable solution’

They also praised Pakistan's role in achieving what they described as a "historic outcome" and acknowledged Qatar's support in helping conclude the negotiations successfully. The ministers further welcomed Pakistan's close coordination with the group throughout the process.

Building on the memorandum of understanding, the ministers emphasized the need for a swift conclusion to the next phase of negotiations to reach "a lasting, verifiable, and mutually acceptable solution" to the remaining issues.

They said the process should take into account the concerns of countries across the region, particularly regarding the security and stability of the Gulf Arab states and the Levant, with the aim of strengthening collective security and promoting long-term regional stability.

The ministers also reaffirmed that the Palestinian cause remains central to achieving lasting peace and stability in the Middle East. Discussions focused on the humanitarian and political situation in the Gaza Strip, the occupied West Bank, and East Jerusalem.

Reiterating their support for the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, the ministers backed their right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state based on the June 4, 1967, borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in line with relevant UN Security Council resolutions.