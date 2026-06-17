Report prepared within framework of deliberate political agenda reflecting ideological preconceptions of some members of European Parliament

Türkiye criticizes European Parliament General Assembly report on country Report prepared within framework of deliberate political agenda reflecting ideological preconceptions of some members of European Parliament

Türkiye on Wednesday criticized the 2025 Türkiye Report adopted by the European Parliament, saying the report "contains assessments that are incompatible with the facts and are based on the unfounded allegations and misinformation of circles hostile to our country."

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said the report was prepared within the framework of a deliberate political agenda reflecting the ideological preconceptions of some members of the European Parliament.

It added that the report aimed to overshadow the current positive agenda at a time when the strategic importance of Türkiye-EU relations is steadily increasing.

The ministry said this approach, which provides ground for terrorist organizations and anti-Türkiye circles, once again showed how far the European Parliament is from presenting a strategic vision for the future of Türkiye-EU relations.

The statement said the report distorted ongoing legal processes being carried out by the independent Turkish judiciary.

It firmly rejected what it described as baseless accusations targeting Justice Minister Akin Gurlek.

“The Turkish judiciary, one of the fundamental pillars of our state’s sovereignty, is not open to the interference of any international institution, external actor or political circle,” the statement said.

“It is not possible to accept initiatives that target judicial processes with political motives and contradict the principle of judicial independence.”

“Our expectation from the European Parliament is that, in the current environment of increasing global challenges, it adopts an approach that will contribute to advancing relations between candidate country Türkiye and the EU on a constructive basis and in line with common interests," it added.