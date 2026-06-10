'Expansion of natural gas transmission capacity from Türkiye to Bulgaria is strategically important for the energy security of Eastern Europe,' says Hakan Fidan

Türkiye-Bulgaria energy, security cooperation of 'strategic importance': Turkish foreign minister 'Expansion of natural gas transmission capacity from Türkiye to Bulgaria is strategically important for the energy security of Eastern Europe,' says Hakan Fidan

'In line with its 360-degree security approach, Türkiye is increasing its contributions within NATO while also seeking to further develop bilateral defense cooperation with its allies'

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that increasing natural gas transmission capacity from Türkiye to Bulgaria is of “strategic importance not only for bilateral relations but also for the energy security of Eastern Europe.”

Speaking in an interview with the Bulgarian News Agency (BTA) on Wednesday, Fidan emphasized close coordination between the two NATO allies on security, energy, and regional stability.

Fidan underlined that Türkiye’s role in supporting Bulgaria’s energy supply security has become increasingly significant, particularly following disruptions in regional gas flows in recent years.

“The expansion of natural gas transmission capacity from Türkiye to Bulgaria is strategically important for the energy security of Eastern Europe,” he said, adding that existing infrastructure is currently insufficient to meet rising demand and that additional investments on the Bulgarian side would be necessary.

He noted that both countries are working on updating the BOTAS-Bulgargaz agreement “in line with a win-win principle" and said Ankara aims to advance a comprehensive energy cooperation framework covering gas infrastructure expansion and interconnections.

Fidan said Türkiye attaches importance to the “Green Energy Transmission and Trade” project involving Türkiye, Bulgaria, Azerbaijan, and Georgia and expects feasibility studies to start soon and be completed quickly due to the project’s strategic value.

He added that Türkiye and Bulgaria aim to finalize new electricity interconnector projects that would increase transmission capacity by 700-1,100 megawatts. In transport, he noted plans for a second railway crossing and the Black Sea Highway Project to strengthen regional connectivity.

Fidan stressed that recent developments show uninterrupted connectivity in energy, transport, and communications is now a necessity for supply chain security, highlighting the Middle Corridor and Development Road as key routes linking Europe and Asia, with Bulgaria serving as a gateway to European markets.

NATO cooperation and regional security

Highlighting security cooperation under NATO, Fidan said Türkiye and Bulgaria are closely aligned on border security, early warning systems, and intelligence sharing.

Recent developments in the Middle East, he said, have demonstrated “how rapidly the security environment can change,” stressing the importance of NATO’s deterrence role and allied solidarity.

He added that Türkiye and Bulgaria, as key partners on NATO’s southeastern flank, remain ready to evaluate additional steps to strengthen air and missile defense capabilities.

Regional initiatives and EU process

The Turkish foreign minister also highlighted cooperation in the Black Sea, including joint efforts with Bulgaria and Romania on mine-clearing operations, as well as NATO deployments and regional maritime security.

"In line with its 360-degree security approach, Türkiye is increasing its contributions within NATO while also seeking to further develop bilateral defense cooperation with its allies," he said.

He reiterated Türkiye’s commitment to EU membership, calling it a “strategic priority,” and said recent global shifts are pushing the EU toward a structural transformation in which Türkiye can play a central role.

Fidan emphasized that economic and trade relations with the EU are an important component of the larger partnership, pointing out that the EU is Türkiye's largest trading partner, while Türkiye is the EU's fifth largest.

He also highlighted that Türkiye-EU trade volume reached approximately $233 billion in 2025, reflecting strong economic ties.

“Advancing Türkiye’s membership process is in the interest of both sides,” he said.

Trade, connectivity, and infrastructure

Fidan said bilateral trade is steadily increasing and is nearing the $10 billion target, supported by modernization efforts at border crossings, transport infrastructure projects, and connectivity initiatives.

He also noted growing Turkish investment interest in Bulgaria and rising tourism flows, adding that more than 2.8 million Bulgarian tourists visited Türkiye in 2025.

Emphasizing connectivity projects, Fidan said the Kapikule border gate -- one of Europe’s busiest crossings -- handles millions of vehicles and passengers annually, underscoring the need to expand capacity and streamline procedures.

Balkans and regional stability

Fidan stressed the importance of political stability in Bulgaria for broader Balkan stability, saying a strong and sustainable government would accelerate long-term strategic projects in energy, logistics, and security.

He also highlighted the importance of the Turkish minority in Bulgaria, describing them as “a bridge of friendship and a guarantee of democratic stability.”

Broader connectivity vision

Referring to wider regional projects, Fidan said Türkiye attaches strategic importance to East-West connectivity corridors, including the Middle Corridor and the Development Road Project, positioning Bulgaria as a key gateway to European markets.

He added that Türkiye and Bulgaria are also working on new electricity interconnections, railway links, and digitalized border management systems to increase transport efficiency and capacity.

“Türkiye is a key transit hub linking Europe, the Middle East, the Caucasus, Central Asia, and Africa,” Fidan said. “When combined with Bulgaria’s central role in Europe, this creates significant opportunities for regional and global trade.”