Murat Kurum says COP31 will focus on implementation, concrete action, dialogue and consensus

Türkiye aims to raise recycling rate to 80% by 2053, says COP31 president Murat Kurum says COP31 will focus on implementation, concrete action, dialogue and consensus

Türkiye’s reconstruction of quake-hit provinces shows country’s capacity to lead COP31, environment minister says

Türkiye aims to raise its recycling rate to 80% by 2053 as part of its circular economy goals, Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister and COP31 President Murat Kurum said.

Speaking to Turkish journalists in London during London Climate Action Week, Kurum said Türkiye’s recycling rate currently stands at 37%.

“Our aim is to raise this rate to 80% in the circular economy toward 2053,” he said.

Kurum stressed that Türkiye does not import “garbage” from abroad, saying imported materials such as paper and certain plastics are used as raw materials in production.

He said Türkiye will launch a deposit return system as of July 1, while regulations restricting single-use plastics are expected to be published in September.

COP31 to be ‘implementation COP’

Kurum said Türkiye wants COP31 to be remembered for common will and concrete results.

This year's UN climate change conference, COP31, will be held in the Turkish Mediterranean resort city of Antalya in November.

“We call it the ‘implementation COP.’ We are building it on action, consensus and dialogue,” he said.

He said COP31’s agenda will focus on areas including Zero Waste, clean energy transition, food security, climate-resilient cities, youth and education, health systems and green industrialization.

Kurum said Türkiye also aims to cut waste by 50%.

Referring to tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, Kurum said the risks of fossil fuel dependence have again become visible, increasing the importance of renewable energy and energy independence.

He said renewables account for around 62% of Türkiye’s installed power capacity and that investments in hydro, wind, solar and nuclear energy are continuing.

Post-quake reconstruction cited as example

Kurum said Türkiye’s reconstruction work after the Feb. 6, 2023 earthquakes is an important example under COP31’s “resilient cities” agenda.

He said Türkiye carried out work in 3,500 separate areas across 11 provinces and delivered homes to citizens within two years.

“Seeing Türkiye’s determination and stable stance through the work we have done, they believe Türkiye can carry out the COP31 presidency,” he said.

Asked about the US stance on climate action, Kurum said the green transition is not only shaped by governments, but also by the private sector, production and consumption.

* Writing by Mucahithan Avcioglu in Istanbul