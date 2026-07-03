Cevdet Yilmaz joined by Turkish lawmakers, diplomats at ceremony at Imam Khomeini Mosalla Mosque in Iranian capital

Turkish vice president attends state ceremony for late Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei in Tehran Cevdet Yilmaz joined by Turkish lawmakers, diplomats at ceremony at Imam Khomeini Mosalla Mosque in Iranian capital

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz on Friday attended a state ceremony in Tehran for Iran’s late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in attacks launched by the US and Israel on Feb. 28.

The ceremony was held at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla Mosque in the Iranian capital.

Yilmaz was accompanied by Deputy Foreign Minister Musa Kulaklikaya, Türkiye’s Ambassador to Tehran Hicabi Kirlangic, and Turkish lawmakers.

After reciting a prayer in front of Khamenei’s coffin, Yilmaz and the Turkish delegation left the venue.

Representatives from Türkiye’s Republican People’s Party (CHP), Felicity Party, Great Unity Party, New Welfare Party, Free Cause Party, Future Party, and Patriotic Party were also present at the ceremony.

Heads of government and parliament, foreign ministers, and special representatives from nearly 100 countries attended the condolences ceremony.

Funeral ceremonies for the late supreme leader are taking place on July 3-9 in several cities across Iran.

