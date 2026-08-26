Türkiye has no choice but to be powerful and united, says Erdogan, expressing determination to make region 'a land of peace and well-being once again'

Turkish president stresses determination to achieve Terror-Free Türkiye, terror-free region Türkiye has no choice but to be powerful and united, says Erdogan, expressing determination to make region 'a land of peace and well-being once again'

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday underlined the country's determination to achieve the goals of a Terror-Free Türkiye and a terror-free region.

"We tied up our horse's tail to achieve our goals of a Terror-Free Türkiye and a terror-free region," Erdogan said during his address at an event commemorating the 955th anniversary of the Battle of Malazgirt in the eastern Mus province, a historic victory for Turks in Anatolia.

Stressing the strategic importance of Türkiye’s location, Erdogan said that the Turkish people have been striving to live in this region with honor and dignity.

Erdogan stressed that Türkiye has no choice but to remain strong and united, expressing determination to make the region “a land of peace and well-being once again.”

"We never bow before anyone else if the future of our homeland, our state, and our nation is at stake," Erdogan vowed.

“Those who think they can stop Türkiye’s and the Turkish nation’s blessed march through traps and provocations are doomed to disappointment,” he added.

“All our efforts are aimed at building a Türkiye that is cheerful and prosperous, from defense to diplomacy, from education to transportation, and from the economy to healthcare," he added.