Erdogan expresses confidence in swift formation of inclusive government, vows to deepen strategic cooperation across key sectors

Turkish president holds call with Iraq's Prime Minister-designate Al-Zaidi Erdogan expresses confidence in swift formation of inclusive government, vows to deepen strategic cooperation across key sectors

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a call Saturday with Iraqi Prime Minister-designate Ali Al-Zaidi, congratulating him on his nomination and expressing confidence that he will swiftly form an inclusive, balanced and stable government.

Erdogan said Türkiye has given significant momentum to its close cooperation with Iraq on a strategic and institutional basis, adding that Ankara aims to further advance ties in the new period, according to the Communications Directorate.

He underlined that Turkmens constitute a special element of the brotherhood between Türkiye and Iraq.

Erdogan stressed Türkiye is determined to deepen cooperation across key areas, including the Development Road Project, counterterrorism, the defense industry, energy and transportation.