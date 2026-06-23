Both leaders set to hold bilateral talks, joint press conference at presidential complex

Turkish President Erdogan welcomes Polish counterpart Nawrocki in Ankara Both leaders set to hold bilateral talks, joint press conference at presidential complex

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday welcomed Polish President Karol Nawrocki with an official ceremony in Ankara.

Cavalry units escoted Nawrocki's official vehicle from the avenue in front of the presidential complex to the protocol gate.

Erdogan received Nawrocki at the main entrance, and as both leaders took their places at the ceremony area, a military band played the national anthems of Türkiye and Poland.

The ceremony also featured flags and soldiers representing the 16 historic Turkish states, while a 21-gun salute was performed.

Nawrocki greeted the Presidential Guard Regiment by saying: “Hello soldiers,” in Turkish.

The two leaders then introduced their delegations to each other.

Erdogan and Nawrocki later posed for the press in front of Turkish and Polish flags after shaking hands on the steps of the complex.

Following the ceremony, Erdogan and Nawrocki moved on to a bilateral meeting and are later expected to hold a joint press conference. Erdogan will also host an official dinner in honor of Nawrocki.

Also attending the ceremony were Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, National Defense Minister Yasar Guler, Communications Director Burhanettin Duran, Chief of Staff Hasan Dogan, Presidential Secretary-General Hakki Susmaz, chief foreign policy and security adviser Akif Cagatay Kilic, Türkiye’s ambassador to Warsaw Rauf Alp Denktas, and Ankara Governor Yakup Canbolat.