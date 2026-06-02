Türkiye continues its efforts to stop bloodshed in Sudan, Recep Tayyip Erdogan tells Abdel Fattah al-Burhan

Turkish President Erdogan, Sudan’s Sovereignty Council chair discuss regional issues Türkiye continues its efforts to stop bloodshed in Sudan, Recep Tayyip Erdogan tells Abdel Fattah al-Burhan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the chairman of Sudan’s Sovereignty Council, on Tuesday discussed bilateral relations as well as regional issues during a meeting in the capital Ankara.

Erdogan said that Ankara continues its efforts to stop the bloodshed in Sudan, Türkiye’s Turkish Communications Directorate said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

Erdogan underlined that work is ongoing to develop relations between Türkiye and Sudan in many areas, particularly trade, agriculture, energy, and defense.