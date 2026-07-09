Meeting takes place in Ankara in wake of 36th NATO Heads of State and Government Summit hosted by Türkiye

Turkish President Erdogan receives Montenegro's Prime Minister Spajic Meeting takes place in Ankara in wake of 36th NATO Heads of State and Government Summit hosted by Türkiye

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday received Montenegrin Prime Minister Milojko Spajic in the Turkish capital Ankara, Türkiye’s Communications Directorate said.

Spajic was in Ankara to attend the 36th NATO Heads of State and Government Summit, which was hosted by Türkiye at the Presidential Complex and concluded on Wednesday.

The meeting addressed Türkiye-Montenegro bilateral relations as well as regional issues, the directorate said in a statement on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

Erdogan said during the meeting that he believes relations between the two countries will make strides in every area.

He added that Türkiye is working to improve cooperation with Montenegro, particularly in trade, investment, tourism, the defense industry, and security.

Erdogan also said Türkiye is pleased that the Balkan Peace Platform, established last year under Ankara’s leadership, provides a venue for addressing many issues in the Balkans, including border security, energy, and transportation.

Türkiye expects the platform to contribute to peace, calm, and stability in the region, he added.

Accompanying Erdogan during the meeting were Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, National Defense Minister Yasar Guler, Justice and Development (AK) Party Deputy Chair and spokesperson Omer Celik, and Communications Director Burhanettin Duran.

The Ankara gathering marked the second NATO summit hosted by Türkiye, following the 2004 Istanbul summit, and also provided a platform for bilateral meetings between Türkiye and allied countries on political, security, and economic cooperation.