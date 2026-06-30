Kaja Kallas, her delegation's meeting with Recep Tayyip Erdogan at Presidential Complex, also attended by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Communications Director Burhanettin Duran, and president's chief adviser Akif Cagatay Kilic

Turkish President Erdogan receives EU foreign policy chief ahead of NATO Summit in Ankara Kaja Kallas, her delegation's meeting with Recep Tayyip Erdogan at Presidential Complex, also attended by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Communications Director Burhanettin Duran, and president's chief adviser Akif Cagatay Kilic

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday received EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas and her delegation, followed by a closed-door meeting at the Presidential Complex in Ankara.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Communications Director Burhanettin Duran, and the president's chief adviser Akif Cagatay Kilic were also present at the meeting.

No official details regarding the meeting have been released so far.

Kallas, European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos, and European Commissioner for Internal Affairs and Migration Magnus Brunner have been visiting Türkiye for talks aimed at advancing relations and discussing regional and global challenges ahead of next week's NATO summit in Ankara.

Kallas, Kos, and Brunner are expected to meet Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan during the visit. It is Kallas' second official visit to Türkiye.

The simultaneous visit by the officials is seen as a sign of the EU's growing recognition of the importance of its relations with Türkiye amid shifting global dynamics, coming just before Ireland assumes the EU Council presidency on July 1.

The Ankara summit, scheduled for July 7-8, will bring together heads of state and government from NATO member states. It will be the 36th NATO summit and the second hosted by Türkiye, following the 2004 summit in Istanbul.