Leaders meet at Presidential Complex after conclusion of 36th NATO Heads of State and Government Summit hosted by Türkiye

Turkish President Erdogan receives Albanian Premier Rama in Ankara Leaders meet at Presidential Complex after conclusion of 36th NATO Heads of State and Government Summit hosted by Türkiye

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday received Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, who was in Ankara for the 36th NATO Heads of State and Government Summit hosted by Türkiye.

The meeting took place at the Presidential Complex.

Also attending the meeting were Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, National Defense Minister Yasar Guler, AK Party Deputy Chairman and spokesperson Omer Celik, National Intelligence Organization (MIT) Director Ibrahim Kalin, Communications Director Burhanettin Duran, and the president's chief foreign policy and security adviser, Akif Cagatay Kilic.

The Ankara meeting marks the second NATO summit hosted by Türkiye, following the 2004 Istanbul summit. The gathering also provided a platform for bilateral meetings between Türkiye and allied countries and partner nations on political, security, and economic cooperation.

Türkiye, a NATO member for nearly 75 years, joined the alliance in 1952.