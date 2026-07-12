Erdogan conveys condolences to Qatari emir over death of his father, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani

Turkish President Erdogan offers condolences in Doha over former Qatari emir's death Erdogan conveys condolences to Qatari emir over death of his father, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday conveyed his condolences to Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani over the death of his father, former Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, as he arrived in Doha.

Erdogan landed at Hamad International Airport aboard the presidential aircraft TUR.

He was welcomed by Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan Al Thani.

First lady Emine Erdogan is accompanying the president during the visit.

Erdogan is also joined by Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek, intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin, Communications Director Burhanettin Duran, President of Religious Affairs Safi Arpagus, and Türkiye's Ambassador to Doha Mustafa Goksu.