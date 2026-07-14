Erdogan to convey condolences to Qatari emir over death of his father, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani

Turkish President Erdogan arrives in Qatar to offer condolences over former emir’s death Erdogan to convey condolences to Qatari emir over death of his father, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in the Qatari capital Doha on Tuesday to offer condolences following the death of former Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.

Erdogan landed at Hamad International Airport aboard the presidential aircraft TUR.

He was welcomed by Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan Al Thani.

First lady Emine Erdogan is accompanying the president during the visit.

Erdogan is expected to convey his condolences to Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani over the death of his father.