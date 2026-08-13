Turkish parliament speaker calls for release of jailed Ennahda leader Ghannouchi

Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus on Thursday called for imprisoned Ennahda Movement leader and former Tunisian Parliament Speaker Rached Ghannouchi to be provided with full medical care and released under humane conditions.

Kurtulmus said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal that he was closely following developments regarding Ghannouchi, whom he described as "one of the symbolic figures of the struggle for peace, democracy and solidarity."

He noted that Ghannouchi had ended his hunger and medication strike at the request of the medical team monitoring his condition.

"Considering his advanced age and existing health problems, the seriousness of Ghannouchi's situation should not be ignored," Kurtulmus said.

He described Ghannouchi as someone who dedicated his life to "the future of the Tunisian people, freedom, justice and democracy," adding that he had not abandoned "the values he believed in and his democratic struggle" despite pressure, exile and imprisonment.

Kurtulmus said Ghannouchi had earned broad recognition in Tunisia and internationally through "his democratic stance during the transition period, his strong intellectual background and his ideas."

"As a reflection of the deep-rooted bonds of brotherhood between the Turkish and Tunisian peoples, I extend my best wishes for his recovery and hope that he regains his health as soon as possible," he said.

"Our greatest wish is that he receives the necessary medical support in full, is provided with fair and humane conditions required by human dignity, and is released."

Ghannouchi, the former speaker of the parliament dissolved by President Kais Saied, has been in prison since his arrest on April 17, 2023.

A court ordered his detention in a case related to remarks attributed to him, on charges of “incitement against state security.” He was later handed prison sentences in several cases, but rejects the charges as politically motivated.

