Turkish, Pakistani officials travel to Bishkek after Mecca defense talks in Istanbul Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan says he will accompany President Recep Tayyip Erdogan with Defense Minister Yasar Guler at Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Monday that he was traveling to Bishkek with National Defense Minister Yasar Guler and Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, following a meeting of the Strategic Political and Defense Committee of the Mecca Defense Alliance in Istanbul.

"Following the meeting of the Strategic Political and Defense Committee of the Mecca Defense Alliance, we are traveling to Bishkek together with our esteemed Defense Minister to accompany our esteemed President (Recep Tayyip Erdogan), who is attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit. My brother, Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, is also with us on this journey. We are continuing the consultations that began in Istanbul on our way to Bishkek," Fidan said.

Fidan also shared on US social media company X a photo taken aboard the plane showing him alongside Guler and Dar.

The foreign and defense ministers and chiefs of general staff of Türkiye, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia met in Istanbul earlier Monday in the Strategic Political and Defense Committee format established under the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement.