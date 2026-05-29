Ankara urges all parties to avoid steps that could trigger uncontrolled escalation

Turkish-owned cargo ship attacked by drone in Black Sea, 2 Turkish crew members injured Ankara urges all parties to avoid steps that could trigger uncontrolled escalation

Reiterates calls for safe navigation of civilian vessels, negotiated end to war

A Turkish-owned cargo ship carrying dry bulk cargo from Ukraine’s Odessa port to Türkiye was struck by a drone in the Black Sea late Thursday, leaving two Turkish crew members lightly injured, Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

In a statement, the ministry said the Vanuatu-flagged vessel was attacked on the night of May 28 while en route to Türkiye from Odessa.

The condition of the injured Turkish nationals is being closely monitored by officials from Türkiye’s Consulate General in Odessa, it added.

The ministry said Ankara has continued to convey its concerns to all relevant parties regarding the risks and threats posed by the recent war-related escalation in the Black Sea, as well as its possible adverse effects on Türkiye.

Reiterating its warning against actions that could lead to an uncontrolled escalation of the conflict, the ministry called on all sides to exercise restraint.

Türkiye also reaffirmed its calls for maintaining the safety of civilian maritime navigation in the Black Sea and for ending the war through negotiations.

The ministry further said Ankara remains ready to develop region-based and result-oriented measures aimed at preventing further escalation and accelerating the peace process.