Court ruling annulling CHP’s 2023 congress reignites leadership crisis, deepening rift between Kilicdaroglu and Ozel camps amid rival claims over legitimacy and party control

Turkish opposition CHP factions clash after court reinstates Kilicdaroglu as chairman Court ruling annulling CHP’s 2023 congress reignites leadership crisis, deepening rift between Kilicdaroglu and Ozel camps amid rival claims over legitimacy and party control

Mutual accusations between supporters of Kemal Kilicdaroglu and Ozgur Ozel intensified after a Turkish court annulled the Republican People’s Party’s (CHP) 2023 congress and formally reinstated Kilicdaroglu as the legal chairman of Türkiye’s main opposition party.

The ruling, which invalidated the congress that brought Ozel to power in November 2023, has triggered a fierce struggle between rival factions inside the CHP, with both camps accusing each other of undermining party democracy, damaging opposition unity and attempting to seize control of the party through illegitimate means.

The court declared the 2023 congress legally invalid under the principle of “absolute nullity,” automatically restoring the pre-congress administration headed by Kilicdaroglu until a new congress is organized.

The decision effectively reopened a leadership battle that has divided the CHP since Ozel defeated Kilicdaroglu nearly three years ago.

Kilicdaroglu camp accuses Ozel allies of manipulating congress

Figures aligned with Kilicdaroglu argue the court ruling confirmed long-standing allegations that the 2023 congress was shaped by unlawful political maneuvering and irregular delegate practices.

Delegates and former Hatay Mayor Lutfu Savas, who filed lawsuits seeking annulment of the congress, alleged vote buying, political bargaining, pressure on delegates and procedural violations during the leadership race.

Supporters of Kilicdaroglu claim certain party figures used municipal resources, political promises and organizational influence to secure support for Ozel inside the congress hall.

According to figures close to Kilicdaroglu, the court ruling restored “legal and political legitimacy” inside the CHP after what they describe as an illegitimate leadership transition.

Savas, who filed CHP congress lawsuit, welcomes court ruling

Lutfu Savas welcomed the court ruling that temporarily removed CHP leader Ozel and reinstated Kilicdaroglu’s administration following allegations of irregularities in the party’s 2023 congress.

Savas, who filed the lawsuit, described the case as one of the most important political trials in modern Turkish history.

He said he acted because CHP leadership failed to respond to repeated accusations by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that the congress was “tainted,” arguing the party’s reputation and legacy had to be protected.

Despite supporting the ruling, Savas called for unity within CHP, underlining that the decision should not be viewed as a victory or defeat for either faction but as a moment of responsibility for the party and Turkish democracy.

He urged both supporters of Kilicdaroglu and the reformist wing backing Ozel to stand together and ensure the party remains strong and capable of governing Türkiye.

Former lawmakers visit Kilicdaroglu

Former CHP lawmaker Muslum Sari said the party’s authorized bodies would convene after the Eid holiday to determine a roadmap for the next phase of the process.

Sari, along with CHP lawmakers Mahir Polat, Huseyin Yildiz, Baris Bektas, Sevda Erdan Kilic and Mustafa Adiguzel, visited Kilicdaroglu at his residence following the court ruling.

Speaking after the meeting, Sari said Kilicdaroglu was saddened by recent developments inside the party.

“The party is in a very devastated state, what has happened is truly upsetting. For the first time in the 103-year history of the Republican People’s Party, such an incident has emerged,” Sari said.

“Although we made maximum efforts to prevent these developments, unfortunately we could not succeed. Dialogue could not be established with the administrators at party headquarters and, for the first time, lawmakers could not enter the party building. Our desire to find a reasonable path did not materialize. Mr. Chairman is also extremely saddened by this picture,” he added.

Sari said the developments were painful but argued there was now a political and organizational necessity to move forward under the court ruling.

“In this framework, the party’s authorized bodies will convene in the coming period, determine a roadmap and move forward rapidly in line with that roadmap,” he said.

“Our first priority is convening the Party Assembly. We plan to convene the Party Assembly after the holiday. An evaluation has already been made regarding this issue. Mr. Chairman will also come to party headquarters after the holiday,” he added.

Sari said Kilicdaroglu would temporarily monitor and manage the process from his own office before formally returning to CHP headquarters.

Ozel camp pushes for rapid extraordinary congress

Meanwhile, Ozel and his allies have been pushing for an extraordinary congress to be held as soon as possible in an effort to resolve the leadership crisis through a new delegate vote.

According to party figures, Ozel spoke with Kilicdaroglu by phone following the court ruling and made clear that he would not step back from demands for a rapid congress process.

“We want elections as soon as possible, we want a congress,” Ozel said, according to figures close to the party leadership.

Supporters of Ozel argue the crisis can only be resolved through a fresh vote by party delegates rather than prolonged legal and organizational disputes.

The push for an early extraordinary congress has further intensified tensions between the rival camps, with both sides now preparing for a potentially decisive internal showdown over the future leadership of the CHP.

Background of CHP internal struggle and accusations

A Turkish court has ordered the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) to organize a new congress after annulling the party’s 2023 leadership vote over allegations of irregularities.

The ruling followed lawsuits filed by CHP delegates and former Hatay Mayor Lutfu Savas, who challenged the legitimacy of the party’s 38th Ordinary Congress held in November 2023, where Ozgur Ozel defeated longtime chairman Kemal Kilicdaroglu.

According to the court decision, the congress was deemed legally invalid under the principle of “absolute nullity,” a legal doctrine in Turkish law used for acts considered fundamentally unlawful or procedurally defective.

The court ordered the reinstatement of CHP’s pre-congress administration on an interim basis to oversee preparations for a new party congress and leadership election.

The decision marks a major development for Türkiye’s main opposition party, which had been led by Ozel since he unseated Kilicdaroglu in an internal leadership contest nearly three years ago.

Allegations over congress process

The lawsuits alleged that irregularities took place during the congress process, including claims of vote buying, political favors offered to delegates and procedural violations affecting the integrity of the leadership vote.

The plaintiffs argued that the alleged violations compromised the legitimacy of the congress outcome and requested the cancellation of the leadership election.

CHP officials have repeatedly rejected the allegations and submitted legal defenses during the court proceedings.

Meanwhile, Ankara prosecutors launched a separate investigation in 2024 into allegations of vote rigging linked to the congress process.

Timeline of events

* Nov. 4-5, 2023: Ozgur Ozel defeats Kemal Kilicdaroglu to become CHP chairman at the party congress.



* Late 2023-2024: CHP delegates and former Hatay Mayor Lutfu Savas file lawsuits seeking annulment of the congress.



* Claims: Plaintiffs allege vote buying, political favors and irregularities during the congress.



* 2024: Ankara prosecutors launch an investigation into alleged vote rigging; CHP denies allegations and submits defense to the court.



* May 2026: Court rules the 2023 CHP congress legally invalid under the principle of “absolute nullity.”



* After ruling: Kemal Kilicdaroglu’s pre-congress administration is temporarily reinstated to organize a new congress.