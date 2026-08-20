‘TUFAN Kamikaze USV, which changes the rules of the game in naval warfare, is in our waters for the first time,’ says Turkish defense firm Aselsan

Turkish-made TUFAN Kamikaze USV launches for 1st time at marine tech festival ‘TUFAN Kamikaze USV, which changes the rules of the game in naval warfare, is in our waters for the first time,’ says Turkish defense firm Aselsan

A new high-tech Turkish-made unmanned surface vehicle (USV) was launched for the first time on Thursday at TEKNOFEST Blue Homeland held in the country’s northwestern Marmara region.

The TUFAN Kamikaze USV, made by Turkish defense company Aselsan, had its historic debut at Türkiye’s premier naval defense event, TEKNOFEST Blue Homeland, held at the Golcuk Naval Shipyard Command.

The four-day expo kicked off on Thursday, with Anadolu serving as its global communications partner, showcasing Türkiye’s naval capabilities, underwater technologies, and a wide range of defense products, from naval platforms and unmanned systems to aircraft, air defense, and missile systems.

“The TUFAN Kamikaze USV, which changes the rules of the game in naval warfare, is in our waters for the first time,” Aselsan said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

At TEKNOFEST Blue Homeland, which lasts through Sunday, various platforms and systems reflecting Türkiye’s technological capabilities at sea are being showcased to visitors.

