As Türkiye becomes more visible to global investors, we expect significant momentum in real-asset investments, says JRO Investment Chairman Murat Goktug Aksu

Turkish investment firm JRO says global capital shifts create opportunities for Türkiye As Türkiye becomes more visible to global investors, we expect significant momentum in real-asset investments, says JRO Investment Chairman Murat Goktug Aksu

Changing global investment preferences amid economic and geopolitical transformations are creating significant opportunities for Türkiye, according to JRO Investment Chairman Murat Goktug Aksu on Monday.

As Türkiye is entering a new investment cycle not only in tourism but also in healthcare, education, logistics, industrial facilities and income-generating operational real assets, Aksu said rising inflation, shifting interest rate policies, supply-chain restructuring and growing global uncertainty have prompted investors to look beyond traditional financial instruments and toward tangible assets capable of generating stable income.

He noted that the reallocation of global capital following recent economic and geopolitical changes is opening new avenues for investment in Türkiye.

According to Aksu, Türkiye is increasingly attracting attention not only from European and Gulf investors but also from growing investor groups across the Turkic states, Central Asia, the Caucasus and the Asia-Pacific region.

He said family offices, sovereign wealth funds, private equity firms and strategic investors focused on real assets have begun paying closer attention to opportunities in Türkiye.

Mixed-use projects draw investor interest

Aksu said JRO Investment is focusing on tourism, healthcare, education, industrial facilities, operational real assets and special-situation investment opportunities.

“We expect healthcare campuses, private education investments, logistics facilities, mixed-use developments, industrial production assets and operational investments supported by alternative financing models to attract greater international capital in the coming years,” he said.

Aksu added that Türkiye is well positioned to benefit from shifting capital flows thanks to its strategic location connecting Europe, the Middle East, Central Asia and the Asia-Pacific region, as well as its strong tourism performance, expanding infrastructure and growth potential in operational real assets.

“Türkiye has a natural advantage as a bridge between major economic regions. Combined with its infrastructure development and the increasing scale of operational real-asset investments, this positions the country to capture a meaningful share of global capital seeking long-term opportunities,” he said.

Aksu also argued that Türkiye’s real-asset economy has yet to fully reflect its underlying potential.

“We believe a new wave of growth could emerge over the next decade across a wide range of sectors, from tourism and healthcare to education and industrial investments,” he said. “As Türkiye becomes more visible to global investors, we expect significant momentum in real-asset investments.”