TCG Oruc Reis to remain in New York Harbor until July 8 before sailing for Dublin

Turkish frigate represents Türkiye at US 250th anniversary events in New York TCG Oruc Reis to remain in New York Harbor until July 8 before sailing for Dublin

The Turkish Navy frigate TCG Oruc Reis represented Türkiye at maritime events in New York held as part of US celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of the nation's independence.

The vessel, carrying 176 crew members, anchored on the Hudson River and will remain in New York Harbor until July 8.

Capt. Kemal Varli, commanding officer of the TCG Oruc Reis, told Anadolu that the frigate showcases the Turkish Navy's "high operational capability, professionalism and ability to carry out joint missions with allied forces."

Varli said the vessel’s modernization was completed in 2025 with domestically developed defense technologies including advanced combat management, radar, electronic warfare, sensor, communications and command-control systems.

He said the visit also highlights Türkiye’s active role in NATO and its contribution to international maritime security.

More than 20 countries joined the maritime events with military and historic vessels.

The TCG Oruc Reis, a Barbaros-class frigate, entered the Turkish Navy’s inventory in 1997. It is scheduled to sail from New York to Dublin on July 8.