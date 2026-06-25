Türkiye's Embassy in Caracas in contact with Turkish citizens, closely monitoring their situation, ministry says

Turkish Foreign Ministry expresses sorrow over loss of lives in Venezuela earthquakes Türkiye's Embassy in Caracas in contact with Turkish citizens, closely monitoring their situation, ministry says

The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Thursday expressed deep sorrow over the loss of life and extensive damage caused by the earthquakes in Venezuela, offering condolences and saying the country stands ready to provide assistance.

“We are deeply saddened by the significant loss of life and extensive material damage caused by the earthquakes in Venezuela,” the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry extended condolences to the families of those who died and to the people of Venezuela, while wishing a speedy recovery to those injured.

It stressed that Türkiye's Embassy in Caracas is in contact with Turkish citizens and is closely monitoring their situation.

“Türkiye stands ready to provide all necessary assistance to Venezuela during this difficult time,” the ministry said.

Separately, Turkish Communications Director Burhanettin Duran expressed condolences, saying Türkiye will continue to stand in solidarity with the South American country.

"I was deeply saddened by the successive earthquakes in Venezuela. I wholeheartedly share the suffering of the Venezuelan people and the sorrow for those who lost their lives in the earthquake," Duran said on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

He extended his condolences to the Venezuelan people and government, and wished for a speedy recovery to those injured in the earthquakes.

"Türkiye will continue to stand in profound solidarity with Venezuela during these challenging times," he added.

Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus also offered his condolences, emphasizing that Türkiye stands in solidarity with Venezuela.

Following a 7.2 magnitude earthquake that struck San Felipe in northwestern Venezuela, a second and far more powerful 7.5 magnitude earthquake occurred southeast of nearby Yumare.

The fatalities from the string of earthquakes that struck Venezuela rose to 32, while nearly 700 people were receiving hospital treatment across the country, acting President Delcy Rodriguez said early Thursday, during a nationally televised press conference.

The death toll reported by Rodriguez does not include potential casualties in La Guaira, a north-central coastal state that has borne the brunt of the twin earthquakes.

During her address to the nation, Rodriguez thanked countries that expressed solidarity following the disaster.