Hakan Fidan also stresses Gaza issue should not to be forgotten amid Gulf problems

Turkish foreign minister warns against use of Strait of Hormuz as ‘weapon’ Hakan Fidan also stresses Gaza issue should not to be forgotten amid Gulf problems

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stressed on Tuesday that it is important for both the regional stability and global economy that the Strait of Hormuz is not used as a weapon.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Fidan underlined that Türkiye supports all efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

He added that all efforts are being supported to ensure safe passage through the strait and to prevent such a situation from recurring, emphasizing that the priority is to implement peaceful and diplomatic initiatives to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

“The problem we are facing in the Gulf must in no way cause the issue of Gaza to be forgotten," Fidan said.

Fidan also underlined that Israeli expansionism remains a major threat to “the stability and security" in the region.

He stressed that the expansionist policies pursued in Gaza, Beirut, the West Bank, and Syria have cost many lives and forced people from their homes, turning them into refugees.

Fidan said regional countries and the international community should address the issue with great sensitivity, adding that ceasefire violations in Gaza have “reached a peak.”

He added that recent regional developments have pushed Türkiye and Qatar to strengthen consultations and solidarity, adding that Ankara has also held contacts with Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Kuwait in recent days to discuss the regional situation.

Türkiye, Qatar relations strengthening

Fidan said relations between Türkiye and Qatar continue to develop positively in all areas.

“We have a relationship that is progressing very well in every field. The will and leadership demonstrated by our president and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim (bin Hamad Al Thani) set an example for relations among countries in the region,” he said.

He added that the two countries share a sincere friendship and brotherhood tested through various events over many years, and said both sides will continue implementing professional and results-oriented projects.

Ankara certainly against return of Iran-US war

Fidan also said he hopes negotiations between Iran and the US will reach a conclusion as soon as possible, warning that a return to war would only deepen destruction.

“We do not even want to think otherwise. As we have seen before, returning to war will serve no purpose other than increasing the scale of devastation,” he said.

He voiced support for Pakistan’s role in the negotiation process between Iran and the US, saying Türkiye is ready to provide all possible support.

“We do not want a return to war. War is certainly not a solution. It brings instability, economic deprivation, and potential destruction not only to the region but to the entire world,” he said.

Fidan added that Türkiye and its allies are continuing efforts to ensure diplomacy produces results and said Ankara supports all initiatives aimed at achieving that goal.

He warned that the closure of the Strait of Hormuz is placing major pressure on the global economy, energy security, and regional political and economic stability.

“Governments around the world are feeling this economic pressure in every possible way. Therefore, the international community’s effort is focused on reaching an agreement as soon as possible, reopening the strait, and restoring navigation security,” he said.

Referring to the Iran-US negotiations, Fidan also said both parties appear to want an end to the war, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and a resolution to the nuclear issue.

“The position both sides have expressed in terms of intent is this. The problem is how to put it into writing in a way that both sides can accept in terms of priorities and wording,” he said.

Fidan reiterated his hope that the process would conclude quickly, warning again against a return to conflict.

‘This has now become a global security issue’

Fidan said he also exchanged views with Al Thani on regional matters.

He noted that Türkiye and Qatar had made significant efforts from the outset to prevent war, but said they are now working to stop the conflict as quickly as possible with minimal damage.

“We support all these efforts,” he said.

Fidan added that Türkiye and Qatar have both worked intensively to ease and end regional crises through mediation and have consistently backed each other’s initiatives.

Describing Israel as “the elephant in the room,” Fidan said: “At a time when everyone is coming together and talking about peace and diplomacy, we see Israel pursuing a policy of escalating all problems further through violence and expansionism.”

“This has now become a global issue, a security issue,” he added, noting that the EU has already imposed sanctions on Israel.

“I believe that in the coming period, international public opinion will react more strongly against Israel’s expansionist policies,” Fidan said.