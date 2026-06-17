Fidan holds talks with Sergey Shoigu during 2-day visit to Russia

Turkish foreign minister meets Russian Security Council secretary in Moscow Fidan holds talks with Sergey Shoigu during 2-day visit to Russia

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with Sergey Shoigu, the secretary of Russia’s Security Council, in Moscow on Wednesday, according to Türkiye's Foreign Ministry.

The meeting took place during Fidan's two-day visit to the Russian capital this week, which is set to end on Wednesday.

No further details about their meeting were immediately available.

Later, Fidan met with Chief Executive Officer of Rosneft, Igor Sechin.

No further detail on the meeting was provided by the officials.



Tarayıcınız video oynatmayı desteklemiyor.



