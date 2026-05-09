Hakan Fidan discusses efforts for lasting peace in Gaza, access to humanitarian aid, and regional developments with Mohammed Darwish and accompanying delegation

Turkish foreign minister meets Hamas Shura Council chief in Ankara Hakan Fidan discusses efforts for lasting peace in Gaza, access to humanitarian aid, and regional developments with Mohammed Darwish and accompanying delegation

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with Mohammed Darwish, head of the Shura Council of the Palestinian group Hamas, and an accompanying delegation to discuss developments in Gaza and the wider region, Turkish Foreign Ministry sources said Saturday.

According to the sources, the talks in the Turkish capital Ankara focused on ongoing efforts to establish a lasting peace in Gaza, initiatives aimed at delivering humanitarian assistance to the enclave, and other regional issues.

During the meeting, Fidan said the ongoing war in the region should not overshadow the Palestinian issue, adding that Türkiye continues to keep the humanitarian disasters caused by Israel in Gaza and the West Bank on the radar of the international community.

Fidan also said Israel’s expanding presence in Gaza and its obstruction of urgently needed humanitarian aid deliveries to the territory are unacceptable, the sources added.

Stressing the importance of continued international support for the Palestinian cause, particularly from Islamic countries and other states backing Palestine, Fidan said Türkiye would continue to play a leading role in such efforts.

He also reiterated Türkiye’s opposition to any attempts to force Palestinians to leave Gaza, according to the sources.