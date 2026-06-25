Hakan Fidan conveys condolences over earthquake disaster, says Türkiye will continue providing assistance

Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan holds phone call with Venezuelan counterpart Hakan Fidan conveys condolences over earthquake disaster, says Türkiye will continue providing assistance

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a phone call on Thursday with his Venezuelan counterpart Yvan Gil to discuss the recent earthquake disaster and humanitarian needs, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

During the call, Fidan received information from Gil on the impact of the earthquakes and Venezuela’s relief requirements.

Expressing condolences on behalf of the Turkish people, Fidan said Türkiye would continue to provide assistance, according to the sources.

Two powerful earthquakes struck Venezuela late Wednesday, including a 7.2 magnitude quake in San Felipe in northwestern Venezuela, followed by a 7.5 magnitude quake southeast of Yumare.

Jorge Rodriguez, president of the National Assembly, said 138 aftershocks had been recorded since the initial tremors. He added the death toll had risen to 188, with 157 people still missing.

Acting President Delcy Rodriguez declared a national state of emergency following the disaster.

The Venezuelan government also announced a $200 million special fund to support urgent reconstruction efforts, including rebuilding damaged homes and hospitals.

*Writing by Hazel Belkis Belge