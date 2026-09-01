Emine Erdogan joins first ladies from Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan, China and Uzbekistan at Bishkek event

Turkish first lady attends cultural event with leaders’ spouses in Kyrgyzstan Emine Erdogan joins first ladies from Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan, China and Uzbekistan at Bishkek event

Turkish first lady Emine Erdogan on Tuesday attended a cultural event hosted by Kyrgyz first lady Aigul Japarova in the capital Bishkek on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit.

The event also brought together Azerbaijan’s first lady and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva, Chinese first lady Peng Liyuan and Uzbek first lady Ziroat Mirziyoyeva.

The leaders’ spouses toured an exhibition featuring traditional Kyrgyz handicrafts and watched musical and folk dance performances by Kyrgyz children and young people.

“By closely examining each piece shaped by skilled hands, we discovered unique examples reflecting the aesthetics and craftsmanship of Kyrgyz culture,” Emine Erdogan said on social media.

She added that the melodies performed by children “added a special beauty to our day.”