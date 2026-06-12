Rising temperatures since mid-May increase interest in water storage solutions, particularly among homeowners and residents of summer vacation properties, company says

Turkish firm Karmod says hot weather driving demand for water storage tanks Rising temperatures since mid-May increase interest in water storage solutions, particularly among homeowners and residents of summer vacation properties, company says

Unseasonably hot weather in Türkiye has boosted demand for water storage tanks as households prepare for potential summer water shortages, Turkish modular building manufacturer Karmod said Friday.

The company said rising temperatures since mid-May have increased interest in water storage solutions, particularly among homeowners and summer property residents.

"Based on the requests we have received, the increase in demand appears to be largely driven by a desire to take early precautions against possible water interruptions," said Selcuk Kaya, sales manager of Karmod's plastics division.

Kaya noted that memories of drought-related water shortages in recent years are influencing consumer behavior.

"In previous years, May and June were generally cooler, with extreme heat arriving later in the summer. This year, warmer weather beginning in mid-May has encouraged people to take action earlier regarding water storage," he said.

Demand has been particularly strong for small-capacity polyethylene water tanks, commonly used in detached homes and summer residences. According to Kaya, tanks ranging from 500 liters to 2,000 liters have seen the highest demand in recent weeks.

Owners of hobby gardens and seasonal properties are also purchasing larger three to five-ton tanks to support irrigation, he added. Many users integrate the tanks with drip irrigation systems to improve water management during the summer.

Karmod said it has adjusted production schedules to meet the increased seasonal demand and introduced shift-based operations to ensure timely deliveries.

The company manufactures water storage tanks in polyethylene, polyester and stainless steel, offering capacities ranging from 100 liters to 100 tons in a single-body design.

Kaya said Karmod also produces horizontal and vertical tanks for different installation requirements, as well as specialized underground storage systems designed for uses such as rainwater harvesting.

Water conservation and storage have become increasingly important across parts of Türkiye as rising temperatures and recurring drought conditions place additional pressure on local water resources in summer.