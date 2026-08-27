Spirit of Victory Day remains 'enduring source of inspiration and a point of reference' for Türkiye, says Ambassador Onal

Turkish Embassy in US commemorates 104th anniversary of Victory Day Spirit of Victory Day remains 'enduring source of inspiration and a point of reference' for Türkiye, says Ambassador Onal

Turkish Ambassador to the US Sedat Onal on Thursday marked the 104th anniversary of Victory Day, commemorating Türkiye’s decisive victory over the occupying Greek army at the Battle of Dumlupinar in 1922, and highlighted Ankara’s growing role in regional and global security.

Speaking at a reception in Washington, Onal said the Aug. 30 victory holds significance not only for Türkiye but for world history.

"The kind of bravery that was demonstrated during this victory was not only significant in terms of opening up the path to the foundation of the Turkish Republic, but it also went into the identity of Turkish nation," Onal said.

He paid tribute to the Turkish soldiers and civilians who made sacrifices in the war, as well as to Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, who served as commander-in-chief and later founded the Republic of Türkiye.

Onal said the spirit of Victory Day remains an “enduring source of inspiration and a point of reference” for Türkiye as the country enters its second century.

Turning to relations with the US, Onal said ties between Ankara and Washington are “in a positive trajectory in many ways,” both bilaterally and multilaterally.

He cited the NATO summit hosted by Türkiye in the capital Ankara as one of the year’s highlights, noting that President Donald Trump’s participation was an important element of the meeting’s success.

"As we go through difficult, turbulent times regionally and internationally, I think the unity of NATO allies remains essential," Onal added.

'Victory demonstrated to the world the Turkish nation’s determination'

Brig. Gen. Alpaslan Guldal, defense attache at the Turkish Embassy in Washington, described the Battle of Dumlupinar as a "major turning point" in Türkiye’s struggle for independence.

"This victory demonstrated to the world the Turkish nation’s determination to protect its independence and sovereignty.

"It also opened the way for the establishment of the Republic of Türkiye on October 29, 1923," Guldal said.

Aug. 30 is also celebrated as Turkish Armed Forces Day, providing an opportunity to highlight the military’s role beyond Türkiye’s borders, Guldal said.

“Today, the Turkish Armed Forces continue to contribute to regional and global peace and security,” he said, noting that Turkish personnel serve in operations and missions under NATO, the UN and EU, as well as through bilateral partnerships.

Turning to Türkiye-US relations, Gudal emphasized the longstanding security partnership between the two NATO allies.

“As two NATO Allies, our countries have worked together for many years to support peace and security,” he said.

The Great Offensive – one of the greatest military victories in history – was launched by the Turkish Armed Forces on Aug. 26, 1922, under the leadership of Ataturk, and ended on Sept. 18 that same year.

From Aug. 26 to Aug. 30 of 1922, Turkish forces fought the Battle of Dumlupinar in Türkiye's western Kutahya province, where Greek forces were decisively defeated.

By the end of 1922, all foreign forces had left the territories which would collectively become the new Republic of Türkiye a year later.