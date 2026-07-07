Murat Ikinci says cooperation with major defense firms could lift Türkiye’s defense exports from $10B to over $15B-$20B

Turkish defense supply chain can quickly meet Europe’s needs, says defense giant Roketsan chief Murat Ikinci says cooperation with major defense firms could lift Türkiye’s defense exports from $10B to over $15B-$20B

NATO members showing strong interest in Tayfun missile family, Ikinci says

Türkiye’s existing defense supply chain could rapidly meet Europe’s needs through cooperation with major companies, defense giant Roketsan's CEO Murat Ikinci said.

Speaking to Anadolu on the sidelines of the Defense Industry Forum held in Ankara as part of the 36th NATO Heads of State and Government Summit, Ikinci said hosting such a major summit in the Turkish capital presented a major opportunity for the country.

He said defense industry partners from NATO member states came to Ankara to discuss cooperation, adding that the summit offered major opportunities to develop ties not only among leaders but also between industries.

“We have held many meetings here. One of the most important issues being discussed is using Türkiye’s existing defense industry architecture and defense industry capacity for joint production with European countries,” he said.

Ikinci said Türkiye has significant infrastructure and defense production capacity, adding that this capacity could also make a serious contribution to meeting the needs of NATO member countries.

He said cooperation with Europe and NATO members would be among the leading issues for Türkiye’s defense industry in the coming period.

“At this summit, we are discussing how to establish business partnerships with major defense industry companies in NATO member countries in Europe in defense systems, ammunition systems, smart munitions and drone technologies, and how this would contribute to NATO’s defense concept and defense industry,” he said.

“We are trying to physically sign these so that at least the first step can be taken for future cooperation,” he added.

Ikinci said the summit has brought major opportunities for Roketsan and Türkiye’s defense industry, adding that many agreements have already been signed.

“Hopefully, all of these will turn into concrete projects and reach a result. Joint production projects among NATO member countries carry a very large potential. The signing process is currently continuing intensively,” he said.

Tayfun family to be ‘crowned’ with Block 4

Ikinci said one of the most important elements of NATO deterrence is “deep strike” capability, adding that the Tayfun missile is one of the special members of this family.

He said these systems are currently among those attracting the most investment and demand globally.

“Tayfun represents a family whose production is ongoing and whose capabilities continue to be enhanced. The latest test we carried out in the Black Sea actually demonstrated a new feature of Tayfun: the ability to find a moving target, a target at sea, with its seeker head,” he said.

“Tayfun is a hypersonic missile. Along with that, its seeker and ability to engage moving targets have a very serious deterrent effect, especially in maritime systems,” he added.

Ikinci said Türkiye has now added to the TAYFUN family the capability to destroy a moving target from hundreds of kilometers away.

“Production of Tayfun Blocks 1, 2 and 3 is continuing. After that, this family will be crowned with Block 4, hopefully,” he said.

“There is a very strong interest in the Tayfun family. Cooperation models and opportunities for developing such capabilities among NATO member countries are also being addressed very seriously,” he said.

He added that the latest test created “a very serious impact” as it demonstrated the level Türkiye’s defense industry has reached.

Roketsan can make stronger contribution to NATO

Ikinci said Türkiye’s biggest strength is currently its supply chain, noting that nearly 2,000 of more than 3,500 companies of different sizes produce for the Turkish defense industry.

He said such an ecosystem and supply chain do not exist anywhere else in Europe.

“Türkiye is ready to use this feature to meet Europe’s and NATO’s own needs, close the production gap and act jointly,” he said.

“Through cooperation with major companies, we believe Europe’s needs can be supplied very quickly by using Türkiye’s existing supply chain,” he added.

Ikinci said Türkiye closed last year with $10 billion in defense exports.

“If we can open such a cooperation model, this will very quickly exceed $15 billion-$20 billion. This is a very serious opportunity for us and, in fact, for the entire industry,” he said.

He said some of the world’s most important systems in drone technologies are currently produced by Türkiye and many NATO countries are among their users, though he added that there is still much greater potential.

“Smart munitions, ballistic missiles, air defense missiles and anti-tank missiles are all currently being produced by Roketsan,” he said.

“At a time when many companies, many major companies around the world, are experiencing difficulties and problems in production capacity, Türkiye has the ability to produce these successfully. It is also doing this by increasing its capacity,” he added.

Ikinci said Roketsan could make a major contribution to NATO’s urgent needs and long-term technology projection.

“There is already a very serious demand here in terms of needs,” he said.