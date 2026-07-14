Yasar Guler says country's future depends on preserving spirit of defeated coup attempt, maintaining national solidarity against conventional and hybrid threats

Turkish defense minister says spirit of defeated coup should guide future generations Yasar Guler says country's future depends on preserving spirit of defeated coup attempt, maintaining national solidarity against conventional and hybrid threats

Turkish National Defense Minister Yasar Guler on Tuesday said the country's duty is not only to commemorate the defeated 2016 coup attempt, but also to preserve its spirit and pass it on to future generations.

Speaking at a ceremony at the ministry headquarters in Ankara to mark Democracy and National Unity Day, Guler said the July 15, 2016 defeated coup bid targeted Türkiye's democratic order, national will and independence, but was thwarted through the unity of the nation and the security forces under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"Our real duty is to keep alive the spirit entrusted to us that night and pass it on intact to future generations," he said.

Guler said the "terror-free Türkiye" initiative should be viewed not merely as a security policy but as a national vision aimed at strengthening unity, ending terrorism and ensuring lasting peace and prosperity.

"Today, states face not only conventional threats but also terrorism, cyberattacks, disinformation, economic pressure and attempts to fuel social division," he said.

He stressed that national unity remains Türkiye's strongest safeguard against conventional and hybrid threats.

Highlighting the Turkish Armed Forces' ongoing operations, Guler said the military has become stronger and more operationally capable after being purged of members of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO).

He added that the July 7-8 NATO summit hosted by Türkiye demonstrated the country's growing international influence, and that allied leaders praised both the Turkish military and its defense industry.