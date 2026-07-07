ASELSAN among 5 companies selected for NATO air defense concept phase, preparing for new deliveries of Identification Friend or Foe systems, communications solutions

Turkish defense firm ASELSAN expands NATO cooperation into strategic partnership ASELSAN among 5 companies selected for NATO air defense concept phase, preparing for new deliveries of Identification Friend or Foe systems, communications solutions

Turkish defense company ASELSAN is expanding its cooperation with NATO from procurement projects to a broader strategic partnership.

In a statement on Monday, ASELSAN said its cooperation with NATO, which began in the 1990s with the production of electronic components for Stinger air defense missiles, has expanded into a wide range of areas, from the modernization of submarine communication stations to Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) systems and air defense concept studies.

The company has long provided solutions in tenders by the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) and the NATO Communications and Information Agency (NCIA). Its first communications contract with NCIA marked a key milestone for Turkish defense technologies in global competition.

ASELSAN recently signed a framework agreement for its IDENTIA 4000I Portable IFF Interrogator after winning an IFF tender against a leading global supplier and deliveries to NATO countries are expected to begin in the coming months.

The agreement could also pave the way for ASELSAN to meet future IFF needs of alliance members.

Among 5 firms selected for air defense work

ASELSAN is also among five companies selected by NSPA for NATO’s Modular Ground-Based Air Defense (Modular GBAD) Concept Stage.

Under the project, ASELSAN will work alongside Airbus, Lockheed Martin UK, Raytheon and Thales LAS, taking part in long-term studies on NATO’s air defense architecture.

Its cooperation with NATO also continues through exercises and standardization work. Over the past three years, ASELSAN has taken part in more than 50 NATO working groups.

ASELSAN participated in the NATO CWIX 2025 exercise with its air command-and-control systems and successfully completed interoperability tests with allied systems. Its KOCATEPE 100 product also passed Federated Mission Networking Spiral 4 compliance.

The company has also taken part in REPMUS exercises, which assess multidimensional operational capabilities in the maritime environment.

Poland contract reaches $410M

ASELSAN's activities in NATO member countries are also expanding through export deals, including a $410 million contract in Poland.

The company, which has subsidiaries in Poland and Romania, has signed major export contracts in recent years in electronic warfare, radar and communications, and recently secured a communications systems contract with a NATO agency.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte also highlighted ASELSAN’s role in the Turkish defense industry after visiting the company in April.

Cooperation is expected to grow in communications, command and control, and counter-drone technologies, while longer-term cooperation could deepen in "Steel Dome" air defense components and UAV payloads.

The company's capabilities in radar, electronic warfare, communications, IFF and Steel Dome components contribute to NATO’s regional deterrence goals and strengthen Türkiye’s military and political contribution to the alliance.

ASELSAN technology used in NATO summit security

Technologies developed by ASELSAN also contribute to the security measures taken for the NATO Summit.

ROADGUARD, an ASELSAN-developed system deployed at key locations across Ankara, stands out for its AI-powered sensors, which can perform facial recognition of individuals inside moving vehicles and license plate identification through the same platform.

The system processes the data in real time by matching vehicles and individuals with AI support and checks the information instantly through the Turkish police database.