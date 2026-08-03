Sector’s exports reach $5.79B in January-July period, up 26.2% year-on-year, according to defense industries chief

Turkish defense, aerospace exports rise 14.4% to $1.12B in July Sector’s exports reach $5.79B in January-July period, up 26.2% year-on-year, according to defense industries chief

Türkiye’s defense and aerospace industry exports rose 14.4% year-on-year to $1.12 billion in July, the head of the country’s Defense Industries Secretariat said Monday.

The sector maintained its steady growth in overseas sales, with exports reaching $5.79 billion in the January-July period, an increase of 26.2% from a year earlier, Haluk Gorgun said on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

The industry’s exports over the past 12 months climbed to $11.2 billion, Gorgun said.

Türkiye’s defense and aerospace exports reached a record $10.5 billion in 2025, rising about 48% year-on-year.

The industry has expanded its international presence in recent years through exports of unmanned aerial vehicles, armored vehicles, naval platforms, weapons systems, ammunition, missiles, radars and electronic warfare technologies.

The country has also sought to reduce its dependence on foreign suppliers by developing domestically designed platforms and increasing local production across the defense and aerospace supply chain.

Gorgun said Türkiye continues to strengthen its engineering capabilities, production capacity, and global competitiveness under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“The growing figures in exports are backed by the collective efforts of our defense industry ecosystem,” he said. “These figures represent the global value of Türkiye’s engineering strength.”

He thanked the companies, engineers, technicians, and other stakeholders that contributed to the sector’s export performance.