Turkish ballerina receives special diploma at Moscow International Ballet Competition

Two Turkish cultural figures have received international recognition at major ballet events in Moscow, the Turkish Embassy in Russia said Monday.

In a statement, the embassy said Nilay Tahiroglu, a soloist with the Turkish State Opera and Ballet, was awarded a special diploma at the 15th Moscow International Ballet Competition, one of the world's leading ballet contests.

Tahiroglu competed in the Senior Girls Solo category, where the jury did not award first or second prizes this year. She was the only participant in the category to receive a special diploma, the embassy said.

The embassy also said Tan Sagturk, an adviser to Türkiye's Culture and Tourism Ministry, was unanimously elected vice president of the International Ballet Federation and chairman of the European Competitions during the General Assembly of the International Union of Choreographers, held at Moscow's Bolshoi Theatre.

The Turkish Embassy congratulated both figures, describing the honors as significant achievements for Türkiye's cultural community.