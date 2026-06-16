Turkish defense firm FNSS signs framework agreement with Slovakia-based CSG Group to establish joint venture at Eurosatory 2026 in Paris

Turkish armored vehicles eye European market through new partnership Turkish defense firm FNSS signs framework agreement with Slovakia-based CSG Group to establish joint venture at Eurosatory 2026 in Paris

Partnership aims to support European production of FNSS-designed armored platforms while keeping design, R&D and license rights with Turkish company

Turkish armored land vehicles are set to gain wider access to the European defense market under a new partnership between Türkiye-based firm FNSS and Slovakia-based CSG Group.

FNSS signed a framework agreement with CSG Group for the establishment of a joint venture during the Eurosatory 2026 defense exhibition in Paris.

The partnership is expected to begin with the CFL-120 KARPAT tank, which was unveiled in Slovakia in May.

The KARPAT is based on FNSS’ KAPLAN MT platform, previously produced and delivered to the Indonesian army, and integrates Leonardo’s 120 mm turret.

It is designed as a medium-class armored vehicle with high firepower, combining survivability, mobility and firepower on a single platform.

Entering European market

Through the joint venture with CSG, FNSS aims to set its footprint as a global defense industry player in Europe and the West.

The CFL-120 KARPAT is expected to serve as the first example of the cooperation, while other FNSS platforms and technologies may also be introduced to the European market in the coming period.

Local partnerships, technology transfer and long-term cooperation models are planned to form key elements of the strategy.

FNSS General Manager Selim Baybas told Anadolu that this year’s Eurosatory carried greater significance for the firm because of the new partnership.

“We are joining forces with an important European group ... We came to our new partner’s stand with our highly valued Medium Tank KARPAT-120 platform.

"We hope that in the coming programs, we will be able to bring our vehicle into the inventories of important European NATO members,” Baybas said.

Baybas said the European defense industry faces capacity needs and technology gaps, adding that Türkiye’s defense industry has made significant progress in armored land vehicles and related technologies.

He said the cooperation would allow FNSS to enter European programs in line with required local production rates and localization conditions.

“We want our vehicles, which have been used for years by the Turkish Armed Forces and have successfully represented our country in NATO programs and exercises, to be produced in Europe and enter the inventories of European armies,” he said.

Baybas said FNSS also aims to make use of its engineering capacity, technological capabilities and field experience while contributing to Türkiye’s defense export drive under the leadership of the Presidency of Defense Industries.

“Technology from us, some manufacturing from Europe”

Structure of partnership

Baybas said FNSS’s engineering capability is based at its R&D center in Ankara and that all design and license rights would remain with the company.

“Provided that all design and R&D capability, design capability and licenses remain with us, we plan to carry out manufacturing in Europe under this agreement,” he said.

“With the permission of our Defense Ministry and Presidency of Defense Industries, we want to produce some of our licensed vehicles, whose licenses belong to us, for programs needed in Europe. In a sense, we have built a model in which the technology comes from us and part of the manufacturing comes from Europe,” he added.

Baybas said FNSS’ decision to bring the KAPLAN-based platform to Eurosatory was deliberate, noting that European programs increasingly favor smaller vehicles with higher mobility and useful payload capacity.

“The KAPLAN medium tank is a very important example of this. It has a 120 mm gun. In this sense, it is a vehicle that can perform the tasks of larger vehicles in Europe,” he said.

He added that transportation, mobility and the logistics of moving vehicles to required locations are important issues for Europe, and that KARPAT’s weight and mobility address these needs.

Baybas said FNSS sees strong interest in the platform and is targeting specific European programs, expressing hope that the cooperation will generate significant export results for the company, the group and the Turkish defense industry.

*Writing by Mucahithan Avcioglu in Istanbul