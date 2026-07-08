'We just concluded a very successful NATO summit here in Türkiye,' says US president

Trump praises Turkish President Erdogan, calls NATO summit in Ankara a success 'We just concluded a very successful NATO summit here in Türkiye,' says US president

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday hailed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as "a great leader" and described the two-day NATO summit in the capital Ankara as "very successful."

"We just concluded a very successful NATO summit here in Türkiye," Trump said at a news conference as the two-day NATO summit ended in the Turkish capital.

Trump thanked Erdogan for hosting the summit.

"I want to thank President Erdogan, who's really a great man. He's a great leader. He's a friend of mine, been a friend of mine for a long time. He's a strong person, a very strong personality, and that's why he runs such a successful and good country," he added.