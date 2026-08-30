Prime Minister Unal Ustel says all available resources mobilized for rescue efforts after ferry carrying 267 people capsizes

TRNC premier confirms fatalities after ferry capsizes off Kyrenia Prime Minister Unal Ustel says all available resources mobilized for rescue efforts after ferry carrying 267 people capsizes

Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Prime Minister Unal Ustel confirmed fatalities after a ferry carrying 267 people capsized off the coast of Kyrenia on Sunday, saying all available resources had been mobilized for rescue efforts.

Ustel told Anadolu about the latest situation following the incident off Kyrenia.

Confirming fatalities in the accident, Ustel said: "Along with the coast guard, our people rushed to the scene. Everyone with a boat went to help. Our medical teams are ready, and we have made all necessary preparations."

Ustel said authorities were closely monitoring the incident.

"There were 259 passengers and eight crew members. The vessel was supposed to travel to Türkiye yesterday, but departed today due to weather conditions. However, it was hit by a first wave at sea, and while the captain was trying to recover, the vessel began taking on water after a second wave hit," he said.



Separately, Türkiye's Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal that search and rescue operations launched by coast guard units of the TRNC and Türkiye, along with relevant institutions, were continuing without interruption.



"At this point, our primary priority is rescuing the passengers and crew. We are closely following this tragic incident and providing every kind of support to search and rescue efforts," Yilmaz said.

"I extend my best wishes to the passengers and crew aboard the vessel and to our nation," he added.

The privately operated passenger ferry departed Kyrenia Port at around 12.30 pm local time (0930GMT) for Tasucu Port in Türkiye's southern Mersin province but began taking on water for an as-yet-unknown reason shortly after leaving the port.

After the ferry began taking on water, the captain issued a distress call, prompting the coast guard and port authorities to dispatch rescue teams to the area.