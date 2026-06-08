'I want to express confidence that in the near future we will, in fact, have full normalization,' says Ararat Mirzoyan

Top Armenian diplomat expresses belief in full normalization with Türkiye in ‘near future’ 'I want to express confidence that in the near future we will, in fact, have full normalization,' says Ararat Mirzoyan

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan on Monday said he believes his country will achieve full normalization with Türkiye in the “near future.”

Citing remarks to lawmakers at a joint committee hearing in parliament, state news agency Armenpress reported that Mirzoyan said Armenia’s dialogue with Türkiye has continued.

Noting that several meetings have taken place in this context, Mirzoyan said one of these meetings included one held by the working group established for the reopening of the Kars-Gyumri railway.

“My expectation and belief is that in the very near future, at some stage, we will have tangible progress in terms of the full normalization of our relations with Türkiye,” Mirzoyan said.

“I want to express confidence that in the near future we will, in fact, have full normalization,” he added.

The foreign minister was also quoted as saying that direct trade between Armenia and Türkiye already exists in the customs sense, though it still takes place through third countries in the geographical sense.

After the collapse of the Soviet Union, Türkiye was among the first countries to recognize Armenia’s independence on Sept. 21, 1991.

However, Ankara closed its border and severed diplomatic ties in 1993 following Armenia’s occupation of Azerbaijan's Karabakh region.

Relations began to improve after the Second Karabakh War in the fall of 2020, with both countries appointing special envoys to pursue a normalization process, as part of which multiple rounds of talks were held.